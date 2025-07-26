Cathie Wood: The surge in demand for Ethereum pledge redemption may be due to Robinhood's 2% reward By: PANews 2025/07/26 14:37

PANews reported on July 26 that in response to questions in the community about the "sudden surge in demand for Ethereum pledge redemption", ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood replied: "Robinhood offers a 2% matching reward for cryptocurrency transfers, and venture capitalists and other investors transfer pledged ETH to treasury companies (DATs) in order to double their funds after the lock-up period. Similar to $MSTR and $BMNR, treasury company stocks are a way for brokerage advisors to provide clients with BTC and ETH investment opportunities."