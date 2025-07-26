Two addresses suspected to belong to the same person sold 3810.76 ETH in the past 10 hours, or made a profit of $2.693 million

By: PANews
2025/07/26 10:24
PANews reported on July 26 that @ai_9684xtpa monitored that two addresses suspected to belong to the same person sold 3,810.76 ETH in the past 10 hours, worth $13.92 million, and would have made a profit of $2.693 million if sold. Both addresses hoarded ETH from October 2024 to June 2025, with an average cost of $2,940 and $2,977 respectively; they began selling in batches yesterday, and have now transferred a total of 5,540.76 ETH to exchanges, worth about $20.09 million.

