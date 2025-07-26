Coinbase adds ResearchCoin (RSC) to its listing roadmap By: PANews 2025/07/26 07:59

PANews reported on July 26 that according to the official announcement, Coinbase will add ResearchCoin (RSC) to the coin listing roadmap. In response, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted that although he is the co-founder of ResearchHub, all assets listed on Coinbase must be reviewed by the Digital Asset Support Group (DASG). DASG will review all assets listed on Coinbase from a legal, compliance and network security perspective. Individuals are not members of DASG and therefore have no voting rights to decide which assets are approved for listing. The individual's relationship with ResearchHub has been disclosed to the Coinbase board of directors.