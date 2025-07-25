In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 517 million US dollars, mainly short orders By: PANews 2025/07/25 23:30

PANews reported on July 25 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $517 million, of which $101 million was for long orders and $415 million was for short orders. The total liquidation amount of BTC was $164 million and the total liquidation amount of ETH was $118 million. PANews reported on July 25 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $517 million, of which $101 million was for long orders and $415 million was for short orders. The total liquidation amount of BTC was $164 million and the total liquidation amount of ETH was $118 million.