Trump says chance of US-EU deal is only 50%

PANews July 25 news, although EU diplomats have recently been optimistic about the imminent trade deal, Trump said that the possibility of the US and Europe reaching an agreement on reducing import tariffs is "only 50 percent." Trump said: "I think the chance of reaching an agreement is 50-50, maybe less than, but still 50 percent." Trump added that US and European negotiators are working "closely" to reach an agreement. Earlier this month, Trump issued a letter stating that if the US and Europe cannot reach an agreement by August 1, the EU will face punitive measures of 30% tariffs on most goods, in addition to industry-specific additional tariffs. Trump also said that more letters will be sent unilaterally in the next few days to set a new round of tariffs for other countries.

In addition, US President Trump said: Nearly 200 tariff letters will be issued. Some letters will state that the tariff rate is 10% or 15%.