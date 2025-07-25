Volcon purchased 2,903 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,183 By: PANews 2025/07/25 22:10

PANews reported on July 25 that according to the official announcement, as of 8:00 a.m. EST on July 25, 2025, Volcon has accumulated 3,183.37 bitcoins, with a total purchase amount of approximately US$375 million and an average purchase price of $117,697. The company has also set up an option strategy to buy additional BTC at a price range of $115,000-$117,000, and at the same time expanded its stock repurchase plan to $100 million.