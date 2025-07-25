Changing trends: Why crypto holders are turning to APT Miner

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/25 21:34
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As crypto regulation tightens under the GENIUS Act, platforms like APT Miner are redefining stability and transparency in digital asset investing.

Table of Contents

  • How to get started with APT Miner
  • Platform advantages at a glance
Summary
  • APT Miner pays daily returns and refunds users’ principal at the end of each contract.
  • It’s UK-registered since 2018, has 9m+ users, and runs on clean energy.
  • The platform supports many coins and is simple enough for beginners.

The formal passage of the GENIUS Act sparked heated discussions throughout the crypto market. With the gradual clarification of regulations, stablecoins were included in the compliance framework for the first time, which undoubtedly marks the beginning of a new stage. The future of the industry will no longer rely on luck, hype, and chasing ups and downs, but return to stability and transparency.

But those who truly change direction often do not wait until the policy is implemented before taking action.

Many investors have held XRP and BTC for years, anticipating a major breakout. However, market volatility has proven more frequent and unpredictable than expected. Some have since shifted part of their assets to platforms like APT Miner to explore cloud mining as a more stable alternative.

APT Miner is not a platform that was created by overwhelming advertising. It was registered in the UK as early as 2018 and has a stable operating history for many years, and today has more than 9 million users.

With the passage of the GENIUS Act, one thing is becoming increasingly clear: the future of this industry belongs only to those compliant, secure, and transparent platforms. APT Miner has no packaging gimmicks, nor does it have a “get-rich-quick myth”, but only solid services and sustained and stable returns.

How to get started with APT Miner

Accessing the platform requires only a few steps:

  • Register an account with an email address (new users can receive a $15 bonus).
  • Users can then choose a contract that suits them.
  • Next, they pay the contract amount and start mining.
  • Daily income is automatically credited to the account, and the principal is returned when the contract ends.

List of popular contracts (example returns)

Contract NameInvestment AmountTotal income (including principal)
BTC (Canaan Avalon A1466)$100$108
DOGE (Goldshell Mini-DOGE Pro)$600$672
BTC (Antminer S19 XP)$2,500$3,160
BTC (Antminer S19k Pro)$10,000$14,650
BTC (Antminer T21)$15,000$23,400
BTC/BCH (ANTSPACE HK3)$60,000$108,600

The above is a fixed income contract. The actual amount will be settled daily and the principal will be fully returned after the contract ends.

Platform advantages at a glance

  • Uses the world’s top brand mining machines, such as Bitmain and Shenma, which are stable and efficient.
  • Fully managed mining, no technical background required.
  • Registered in the UK since 2018, the platform has over 9 million users.
  • Supports multi-currency payments, including BTC, XRP, ETH, DOGE, USDT, USDC, LTC, SOL, BCH, etc.
  • The interface is simple and intuitive, and novice users can quickly get started.
  • Profits are settled every 24 hours, and the principal is automatically returned, which is transparent and reliable.
  • Uses green energy to promote a sustainable mining ecosystem.

More information

To learn more about APT Miner, visit the official website and download the app.

Official email: [email protected]

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

