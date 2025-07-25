Strategy plans Bitcoin treasury boost with upsized stock offering of $2 billion

By: Fxstreet
2025/07/25 08:39
Bitcoin
BTC$111,520.61-2.14%
  • Strategy reportedly plans to upsize its stock offering from $500 million to $2 billion.
  • The company intends to use the proceeds to boost its Bitcoin reserves.
  • Strategy currently holds a stash of 607,770 BTC.

Strategy (MSTR) is set to raise its Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC) offering from $500 million to $2 billion to boost its Bitcoin (BTC) treasury, according to a Bloomberg report on Thursday.

Strategy to upsize its STRC offering from $500 million to $2 billion

Business intelligence firm Strategy has reportedly increased the size of its latest preferred equity offering to $2 billion from an initial $500 million, according to a Bloomberg report on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The offering is said to involve shares of Strategy's STRC preferred stock, which carries an initial dividend of 9%. The shares will be priced at $90 each, representing a discount below their $100 face value.

The initiative will also include five million shares managed by banks Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Moelis & Company and TD Securities.

Strategy will reportedly use the net proceeds from the offering to boost its Bitcoin holdings and for other business purposes. This is not the first time the firm has upsized its stock offerings to strengthen its BTC purchases.

STRC is expected to rank higher than Strategy's Strike and Stride preferred shares, as well as its common equity, but remains below its Strife preferred stock and outstanding convertible bonds.

Neither Strategy nor its CEO, Michael Saylor, has yet to confirm the news from Bloomberg.

The development comes as Strategy acquired 6,220 BTC on Monday for roughly $740 million. The company currently holds approximately 607,770 BTC, valued at over $72 billion at Bitcoin's current price.

Strategy leads Bitcoin treasury companies, with the highest corporate stash of BTC, followed by over 140 public companies. These firms collectively hold 918,133 BTC worth about $109 billion, according to Bitcoin Treasuries data.

More corporate firms are planning to follow the playbook laid down by Strategy to adopt Bitcoin into their reserves. 

However, a growing number of companies have turned towards altcoin-focused treasuries, holding top digital assets including Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL) and BNB.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Circle taps Safe as ‘premier institutional storage solution’ for USDC stablecoin

Circle taps Safe as ‘premier institutional storage solution’ for USDC stablecoin

The tie-up will help position “USDC at the core of the Safe ecosystem,” making it “a home for institutional stablecoin DeFi."
Safe Token
SAFE$0.2913-1.88%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9992+0.02%
Core DAO
CORE$0.2474-4.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 21:00
Share
Bitcoin Core v30 Upgrade in Spotlight Again, Will Community Ever Unite?

Bitcoin Core v30 Upgrade in Spotlight Again, Will Community Ever Unite?

New attack vector on Bitcoin Core v30.0 has emerged, complicating already controversial upgrade
Core DAO
CORE$0.2474-4.10%
Everscale
EVER$0.0187+4.23%
Unite
UNITE$0.0002843-1.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 20:57
Share
Next Crypto to Hit $1? Analysts Track a $0.035 DeFi Coin Already Outperforming Top 20 Tokens in ROI

Next Crypto to Hit $1? Analysts Track a $0.035 DeFi Coin Already Outperforming Top 20 Tokens in ROI

The post Next Crypto to Hit $1? Analysts Track a $0.035 DeFi Coin Already Outperforming Top 20 Tokens in ROI appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The top 20 DeFi coins like Aave, Uniswap, and Chainlink have delivered limited returns this year. Their growth pace has slowed as the market matures, leaving investors searching for projects with stronger upside. That’s where Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is capturing serious attention. Analysts tracking DeFi presales are calling it one of the most exciting discoveries …
1
1$0.00694+66.50%
DeFi
DEFI$0.0012-7.62%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/14 21:29
Share

Trending News

More

Circle taps Safe as ‘premier institutional storage solution’ for USDC stablecoin

Bitcoin Core v30 Upgrade in Spotlight Again, Will Community Ever Unite?

Next Crypto to Hit $1? Analysts Track a $0.035 DeFi Coin Already Outperforming Top 20 Tokens in ROI

Monad has launched an airdrop of MON tokens, which will be available until November 3rd.

Expert Says When Major Price Action Come for XRP, Don’t Expect Easy Exits