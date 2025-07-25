USDC Treasury destroyed more than 54 million USDC on the Ethereum chain By: PANews 2025/07/25 22:18

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Whale Alert monitoring data, at 22:14 Beijing time, 54,466,955 USDC (equivalent to 54,454,591 USD) on the Ethereum chain were destroyed in the USDC Treasury.