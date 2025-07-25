After the U.S. stock market opened, digital currency concept stocks generally fell, and Strategy fell 2.5% By: PANews 2025/07/25 21:45

U $0.0004158 +0.92%

PANews reported on July 25 that digital currency concept stocks generally fell after the opening of the U.S. stock market, with Coinbase (COIN.O) falling 1.1%, Strategy (MSTR.O) falling 2.5%, and Marathon Digital (MARA.O) falling 1.9%.