US TikTok influencer helped North Korean operatives land jobs at 300 Companies: DOJ

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/25 17:15
Union
U$0.0004128-0.04%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04395-6.48%
Outlanders
LAND$0.000327-0.30%

An Arizona woman and TikTok influencer has received a multi-year prison sentence for helping North Korean IT workers fraudulently secure remote jobs at over 300 U.S. companies.

Summary
  • U.S. TikTok influencer Christina Chapman was sentenced to 102 months for helping North Korean IT workers secure remote jobs at U.S. companies.
  • Chapman operated a “laptop farm” in Arizona, aiding DPRK operatives in laundering over $17 million through stolen identities.
  • DOJ alleges the scheme exposed sensitive U.S. firms—including aerospace and tech—to foreign infiltration.

Christina Marie Chapman, 50, was sentenced to 102 months in prison by a federal judge in Washington, D.C., after pleading guilty to charges of wire fraud conspiracy, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering conspiracy.

The sentence also includes three years of supervised release. She was ordered to forfeit more than $284,000 and pay $176,850 in restitution.

Chapman operated a “Laptop Farm” for North Korean operatives

According to U.S. authorities, Chapman played a central role in enabling North Korean IT workers to pose as U.S. citizens in order to obtain remote tech jobs. 

Starting around 2020, she operated a “laptop farm” out of her home in Arizona, where computers sent by U.S. companies were connected to remote operatives overseas. 

Using this setup, the bad actors—based largely in China and near North Korea—were able to mask their true locations and appeared as though they were working from within the United States.

Investigators say Chapman went further by shipping at least 49 devices to overseas locations, including a city near the China–North Korea border. A search of her home in October 2023 resulted in the seizure of over 90 laptops, many labeled with the identities of Americans whose personal information had been stolen or borrowed to commit fraud.

What does the Department of Justice allege?

The Department of Justice accused Chapman of helping North Korean workers submit false job applications under stolen U.S. identities, receive wages through U.S. banks, and launder earnings through her own accounts. 

She reportedly forged payroll checks and received direct deposits from the companies that unknowingly hired the North Korean operatives. The income was then transferred overseas while falsely reported to the IRS and the Social Security Administration under the names of U.S. victims.

According to the complaint, Chapman’s actions helped generate over $17 million in illicit revenue for herself and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. 

Prosecutors said her efforts also put sensitive American infrastructure at risk by allowing foreign operatives to gain virtual access to Fortune 500 firms, government agencies, aerospace companies, and Silicon Valley tech firms.

Chapman’s operation has been active for several years and was one of the largest of its kind tied to North Korean infiltration efforts.

In total, at least 68 stolen identities were used to deceive 309 U.S. businesses and two international companies. Some job applications even targeted U.S. government agencies, although these attempts were reportedly unsuccessful.

The DOJ’s investigation revealed that Chapman not only managed and organized the hardware infrastructure but also maintained detailed records linking each device to a specific company and identity.

“Today’s sentencing brings justice to the victims whose identities were stolen for this international fraud scheme,” said Special Agent in Charge Carissa Messick of the IRS Criminal Investigation.

Crypto industry remains at risk

Over the years, the North Korean regime has siphoned billions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency assets to fund its sanctioned weapons programs. 

U.S. intelligence reports and private investigations have shown that the DPRK deploys thousands of skilled IT professionals overseas, many of whom use VPNs, fake documents, and stolen identities to embed themselves within Western companies.

A report by Chainalysis found that North Korea-linked hackers stole $1.34 billion in cryptocurrency in 2024 alone. The crypto industry has proven to be a frequent target due to its decentralised nature and relatively relaxed hiring protocols for remote roles.

U.S. agencies have escalated efforts to disrupt North Korea’s IT infiltration network by targeting key infrastructure and operatives.

Despite these efforts, U.S. officials estimate that hundreds of DPRK-linked workers remain embedded in firms worldwide, including in the crypto space.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Is Putnam Global Technology A (PGTAX) a strong mutual fund pick right now?

Is Putnam Global Technology A (PGTAX) a strong mutual fund pick right now?

The post Is Putnam Global Technology A (PGTAX) a strong mutual fund pick right now? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On the lookout for a Sector – Tech fund? Starting with Putnam Global Technology A (PGTAX – Free Report) should not be a possibility at this time. PGTAX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. Objective We note that PGTAX is a Sector – Tech option, and this area is loaded with many options. Found in a wide number of industries such as semiconductors, software, internet, and networking, tech companies are everywhere. Thus, Sector – Tech mutual funds that invest in technology let investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. History of fund/manager Putnam Funds is based in Canton, MA, and is the manager of PGTAX. The Putnam Global Technology A made its debut in January of 2009 and PGTAX has managed to accumulate roughly $650.01 million in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund is currently managed by Di Yao who has been in charge of the fund since December of 2012. Performance Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. PGTAX has a 5-year annualized total return of 14.46%, and is in the middle third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 27.02%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame. It is important to note that the product’s returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund’s [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower. When looking at a fund’s performance, it…
Moonveil
MORE$0.02378-4.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014056+9.34%
Wink
LIKE$0.007504-2.44%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:05
Share
Farage zet groot in op Bitcoin – volgt VK het Trump-spoor?

Farage zet groot in op Bitcoin – volgt VK het Trump-spoor?

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Nigel Farage, de bekende Britse politicus en voormalig leider van de Brexit Party, zet stevig in op Bitcoin (BTC). Zijn recente uitspraken en publieke steun voor de grootste cryptomunt ter wereld hebben een golf van discussie losgemaakt binnen zowel de financiële als de politieke wereld van het Verenigd Koninkrijk. Farage presenteert Bitcoin als hét instrument om economische autonomie te herwinnen, een boodschap die sterk resoneert met zijn eerdere nationalistische en anti-establishment retoriek. De vraag die velen nu bezighoudt is of het VK het pad dat Donald Trump in de Verenigde Staten lijkt in te slaan zal volgen. Een koers waarbij Bitcoin niet langer wordt weggezet als speculatieve belegging, maar als politiek en strategisch symbool. Britse politici flirten met crypto Hoewel het Verenigd Koninkrijk nog geen duidelijk crypto-vriendelijk beleid heeft, groeit de belangstelling onder Britse beleidsmakers zichtbaar. Farage’s steun voor Bitcoin past in een bredere trend van politici die de opkomst van digitale activa niet langer willen negeren. Hij noemt Bitcoin “het ultieme symbool van vrijheid” en stelt dat de traditionele financiële instellingen hun greep op het individu te lang hebben behouden. Andere Britse politici kijken eveneens naar manieren om blockchain-innovatie aan te moedigen zonder de reputatie van Londen als streng gereguleerd financieel centrum te schaden. Waar de Britse overheid in het verleden terughoudend was, groeit nu het besef dat een te restrictieve houding Londen kan isoleren van de snelgroeiende wereld van digitale markten. De politieke aantrekkingskracht van Bitcoin in het VK lijkt bovendien te worden versterkt door de economische onzekerheid na Brexit. In tijden van hoge inflatie en zwakke pondkoersen biedt Bitcoin voor sommigen een verhaal van stabiliteit, onafhankelijkheid en toekomstgerichte groei. Herstel van Londen als financieel centrum Farage’s pro-Bitcoin-houding kan niet los worden gezien van zijn bredere visie om Londen opnieuw te positioneren als mondiaal financieel knooppunt. Volgens hem moet het VK de kans grijpen om “het Zwitserland van de digitale activa” te worden. Sinds de Brexit heeft Londen terrein verloren aan andere Europese hoofdsteden, zoals Frankfurt en Parijs. Door zich te profileren als een innovatieve, crypto-vriendelijke jurisdictie, zou de Britse hoofdstad opnieuw miljarden aan investeringen kunnen aantrekken. Bedrijven in de fintech- en blockchainsector wachten echter op duidelijkheid over wetgeving. De Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) blijft voorzichtig, maar de politieke druk om ruimte te bieden aan innovatieve projecten neemt toe. Farage’s publieke steun zou dit proces kunnen versnellen, zeker als andere invloedrijke figuren binnen de Conservatieve Partij of de Reform UK-beweging zich bij hem aansluiten. Zijn boodschap is eenvoudig maar effectief. Omarm crypto, herstel vertrouwen, trek talent en kapitaal aan. Voor veel ondernemers klinkt dat als muziek in de oren, zeker nu de concurrentie tussen financiële centra wereldwijd heviger is dan ooit. Bitcoin krijgt politieke betekenis De symbolische waarde van Bitcoin reikt verder dan de technologie zelf. Voor Farage vertegenwoordigt het een strijd tegen centrale controle, bureaucratie en wat hij ziet als “de verstikkende macht van de gevestigde financiële orde.” Daarmee wordt Bitcoin in Groot-Brittannië meer dan een investering. Het wordt een politiek statement. Net als Trump in de VS gebruikt Farage Bitcoin om een ideologisch punt te maken. De roep om financiële soevereiniteit groeit. Voor een deel van de Britse bevolking, die zich al jaren buitengesloten voelt door banken en overheden, is die boodschap erg aantrekkelijk. Toch roept zijn standpunt ook kritiek op. Economen waarschuwen dat het inzetten van Bitcoin als politiek instrument ook risico’s kent, vooral gezien de volatiliteit van de markt. Bovendien blijft de Bank of England uiterst kritisch. Centrale bankiers wijzen op het gevaar van systeemrisico’s en een gebrek aan consumentenbescherming. Toch lijkt het publieke debat zich te verschuiven. Waar Bitcoin vroeger vooral het domein was van technologische pioniers en beleggers, duikt het nu op in toespraken, partijprogramma’s en mediadebatten. De munt is onderdeel geworden van een bredere discussie over vrijheid, controle en economische identiteit. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Farage zet groot in op Bitcoin – volgt VK het Trump-spoor? is geschreven door Nick de Jong en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
OP
OP$0.4638-2.72%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.255-1.10%
Wink
LIKE$0.007504-2.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 20:01
Share
Circle implements a “precautionary freeze” on four EVM addresses

Circle implements a “precautionary freeze” on four EVM addresses

PANews reported on October 14th that Circle, according to ZachXBT, has placed a precautionary freeze on four EVM addresses, claiming the funds originated from a Coinbase-related theft. However, these addresses held Dai, not USDC, allowing the hackers to circumvent the freeze by transferring and converting Dai to USDC. Bitrace and MistTrack are involved in intelligence and tracking.
DAI
DAI$0.9994+0.04%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0009121-2.51%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9991--%
Share
PANews2025/10/14 20:38
Share

Trending News

More

Is Putnam Global Technology A (PGTAX) a strong mutual fund pick right now?

Farage zet groot in op Bitcoin – volgt VK het Trump-spoor?

Circle implements a “precautionary freeze” on four EVM addresses

Meme coin traders at influencer mansions: inside LA’s risky hype culture

BlackRock CEO: The company is investing significant resources in the development of asset tokenization and digitalization technologies