Swedish digital commerce company Refine Group raises 5 million Swedish kronor for Bitcoin investment By: PANews 2025/07/25 16:13

PANews reported on July 25 that Swedish digital commerce company Refine Group raised 5 million Swedish kronor (about 520,000 US dollars) through a private placement, which will be used to support its Bitcoin reserve strategy. The private placement involved 17,241,382 shares, with a price of 0.290 Swedish kronor per share, which is consistent with the recent volume-weighted average price. Previous news, Swedish digital commerce company Refine Group will gradually increase its Bitcoin reserves.