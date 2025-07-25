USDC Treasury destroys 55 million USDC on Ethereum chain By: PANews 2025/07/25 16:24

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 15:28 Beijing time, USDC Treasury destroyed 55,000,025 USDC on the Ethereum chain, worth approximately US$54,986,842.