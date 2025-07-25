EigenLayer launches multi-chain verification starting with Base

EigenLayer has launched a new feature that lets developers run Actively Validated Services on networks beyond Ethereum, beginning with Base.

The announcement was made on July 24 through the company’s EigenCloud X account. Up until now, AVSs were limited to Ethereum’s (ETH) mainnet, where growth was slowed down by high fees and slow speeds. AVSs can now operate on Layer 2 networks, such as Base, thanks to the new Multi-Chain Verification feature.

This means developers can set up on new chains by adjusting just a few contract parameters. EigenLayer (EIGEN) has released the feature as a public preview on Base Sepolia, a test version of the Base network. AVSs that join the preview can begin testing multi-chain setups.

https://twitter.com/eigenlayer/status/1948407423741661633?s=46&t=nznXkss3debX8JIhNzHmzw

Operator data will update daily, and critical changes, like slashing or removal of node operators, will sync immediately across all supported chains. Mainnet support is expected in the coming months.

This release is part of EigenLayer’s push to build a “verifiable cloud” for decentralized apps and services, which led to the launch of EigenCloud on June 17 . The protocol has over $17 billion in ETH and EIGEN staked, according to DeFiLlama data, and is positioning itself as a core part of web3 infrastructure.

The rollout follows the July 22 introduction of EigenCloud’s Redistribution feature, which lets AVSs redirect slashed funds to reward users or cover losses instead of burning them.

EigenLayer’s ongoing upgrades and partnerships


EigenLayer has also made technical upgrades to improve performance and reduce costs. These include support for the BLS12-381 cryptographic curve, which increases scalability, and MOOCOW, an update to validator efficiency.

The protocol is working with major partners like Infura, LayerZero (ZRO), and Pier Two, which manages over $1 billion in delegated assets. Together, these updates show EigenCloud’s focus on building secure, flexible tools for developers working across chains.

