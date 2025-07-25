Hong Kong-listed company Ruihe Digital Intelligence rose 10% during the session and announced a HK$80 million cryptocurrency investment plan By: PANews 2025/07/25 15:29

PANews reported on July 25 that according to relevant market data, Hong Kong-listed company Ruihe Digital Intelligence rose 10% during the session, reaching a high of HK$1.67 and currently trading at HK$1.65. Previously, Ruihe Digital Intelligence Technology Holdings announced an HK$80 million cryptocurrency investment plan.