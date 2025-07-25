In the past 50 minutes, Galaxy transferred out another 5,153 BTC, with a total value of US$596 million By: PANews 2025/07/25 14:14

BTC $111,001.41 -3.48%

PANews July 25 news, according to the on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the sell-off is still going on. In the past 50 minutes, Galaxy has transferred out 5,153 BTC again, with a total value of $596 million, of which 3,313 (US$383 million) were clearly deposited into exchanges, and USDT is still being withdrawn from exchanges; the remaining BTC has been transferred to a new address, and the ownership is still unclear. Currently, Galaxy Digital still holds 26,238 BTC on the chain.