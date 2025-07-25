Galaxy Digital deposited another 2,850 BTC worth $330 million to major exchanges in the past 10 minutes By: PANews 2025/07/25 13:15

PANews reported on July 25 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, Galaxy Digital has recharged 2,850 BTC worth $330 million to major exchanges in the past 10 minutes. The cumulative number of BTC transferred to exchanges in the past 12 hours has increased to 17,123. Previously, 14,273 BTC suspected to be "Fossil Hand Whale" were recharged by Galaxy Digital to major exchanges in batches in the past 12 hours.