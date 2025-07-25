Voltage CEO: By 2028, Lightning Network may handle at least 5% of global stablecoin transactions

By: PANews
2025/07/25 13:22
PANews reported on July 25 that according to Cointelegraph, Graham Krizek, founder and CEO of Voltage, a lightning network payment service provider, said in an interview that with the popularity of the Layer2 network, by 2028, the lightning network will handle at least 5% of the world's stablecoin transactions. He said that stablecoins will accelerate the popularity of the lightning network because it is the best expansion tool for stablecoins, and the network's stablecoin transactions may reach billions of dollars. At present, there are few stablecoin trading activities on the lightning network, but the situation may change soon. "Stablecoins have just entered the lightning network, and major participants such as Tether have not yet been launched. The transaction volume accounts for almost zero, but it will grow in the second half of this year." Tether announced in January this year that it will launch USDT that supports the native lightning network. Changes may have begun since then.

Farage zet groot in op Bitcoin – volgt VK het Trump-spoor?

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Nigel Farage, de bekende Britse politicus en voormalig leider van de Brexit Party, zet stevig in op Bitcoin (BTC). Zijn recente uitspraken en publieke steun voor de grootste cryptomunt ter wereld hebben een golf van discussie losgemaakt binnen zowel de financiële als de politieke wereld van het Verenigd Koninkrijk. Farage presenteert Bitcoin als hét instrument om economische autonomie te herwinnen, een boodschap die sterk resoneert met zijn eerdere nationalistische en anti-establishment retoriek. De vraag die velen nu bezighoudt is of het VK het pad dat Donald Trump in de Verenigde Staten lijkt in te slaan zal volgen. Een koers waarbij Bitcoin niet langer wordt weggezet als speculatieve belegging, maar als politiek en strategisch symbool. Britse politici flirten met crypto Hoewel het Verenigd Koninkrijk nog geen duidelijk crypto-vriendelijk beleid heeft, groeit de belangstelling onder Britse beleidsmakers zichtbaar. Farage’s steun voor Bitcoin past in een bredere trend van politici die de opkomst van digitale activa niet langer willen negeren. Hij noemt Bitcoin “het ultieme symbool van vrijheid” en stelt dat de traditionele financiële instellingen hun greep op het individu te lang hebben behouden. Andere Britse politici kijken eveneens naar manieren om blockchain-innovatie aan te moedigen zonder de reputatie van Londen als streng gereguleerd financieel centrum te schaden. Waar de Britse overheid in het verleden terughoudend was, groeit nu het besef dat een te restrictieve houding Londen kan isoleren van de snelgroeiende wereld van digitale markten. De politieke aantrekkingskracht van Bitcoin in het VK lijkt bovendien te worden versterkt door de economische onzekerheid na Brexit. In tijden van hoge inflatie en zwakke pondkoersen biedt Bitcoin voor sommigen een verhaal van stabiliteit, onafhankelijkheid en toekomstgerichte groei. Herstel van Londen als financieel centrum Farage’s pro-Bitcoin-houding kan niet los worden gezien van zijn bredere visie om Londen opnieuw te positioneren als mondiaal financieel knooppunt. Volgens hem moet het VK de kans grijpen om “het Zwitserland van de digitale activa” te worden. Sinds de Brexit heeft Londen terrein verloren aan andere Europese hoofdsteden, zoals Frankfurt en Parijs. Door zich te profileren als een innovatieve, crypto-vriendelijke jurisdictie, zou de Britse hoofdstad opnieuw miljarden aan investeringen kunnen aantrekken. Bedrijven in de fintech- en blockchainsector wachten echter op duidelijkheid over wetgeving. De Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) blijft voorzichtig, maar de politieke druk om ruimte te bieden aan innovatieve projecten neemt toe. Farage’s publieke steun zou dit proces kunnen versnellen, zeker als andere invloedrijke figuren binnen de Conservatieve Partij of de Reform UK-beweging zich bij hem aansluiten. Zijn boodschap is eenvoudig maar effectief. Omarm crypto, herstel vertrouwen, trek talent en kapitaal aan. Voor veel ondernemers klinkt dat als muziek in de oren, zeker nu de concurrentie tussen financiële centra wereldwijd heviger is dan ooit. Bitcoin krijgt politieke betekenis De symbolische waarde van Bitcoin reikt verder dan de technologie zelf. Voor Farage vertegenwoordigt het een strijd tegen centrale controle, bureaucratie en wat hij ziet als “de verstikkende macht van de gevestigde financiële orde.” Daarmee wordt Bitcoin in Groot-Brittannië meer dan een investering. Het wordt een politiek statement. Net als Trump in de VS gebruikt Farage Bitcoin om een ideologisch punt te maken. De roep om financiële soevereiniteit groeit. Voor een deel van de Britse bevolking, die zich al jaren buitengesloten voelt door banken en overheden, is die boodschap erg aantrekkelijk. Toch roept zijn standpunt ook kritiek op. Economen waarschuwen dat het inzetten van Bitcoin als politiek instrument ook risico’s kent, vooral gezien de volatiliteit van de markt. Bovendien blijft de Bank of England uiterst kritisch. Centrale bankiers wijzen op het gevaar van systeemrisico’s en een gebrek aan consumentenbescherming. Toch lijkt het publieke debat zich te verschuiven. Waar Bitcoin vroeger vooral het domein was van technologische pioniers en beleggers, duikt het nu op in toespraken, partijprogramma’s en mediadebatten. De munt is onderdeel geworden van een bredere discussie over vrijheid, controle en economische identiteit. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Farage zet groot in op Bitcoin – volgt VK het Trump-spoor? is geschreven door Nick de Jong en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/10/14 20:01
Circle implements a “precautionary freeze” on four EVM addresses

PANews reported on October 14th that Circle, according to ZachXBT, has placed a precautionary freeze on four EVM addresses, claiming the funds originated from a Coinbase-related theft. However, these addresses held Dai, not USDC, allowing the hackers to circumvent the freeze by transferring and converting Dai to USDC. Bitrace and MistTrack are involved in intelligence and tracking.
PANews2025/10/14 20:38
Meme coin traders at influencer mansions: inside LA’s risky hype culture

Across Los Angeles, meme coin traders blend influencer spectacle with speculative token launches turned into public trading stages.
The Cryptonomist2025/10/14 19:12
