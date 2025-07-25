A whale deposited 3.26 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened multiple long positions By: PANews 2025/07/25 13:08

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 3.26 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened multiple long positions: BTC and SOL long positions with 20x leverage, and ETH and AAVE long positions with 10x leverage.