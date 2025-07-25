Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$227 million yesterday, turning into a net inflow after three consecutive days of outflow

PANews reported on July 25 that according to SoSoValue data, yesterday (July 24, Eastern Time), the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$227 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest net inflow yesterday was Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a net inflow of US$107 million. Currently, FBTC's total net inflow has reached US$12.427 billion.

The second is VanEck ETF HODL, with a net inflow of US$46.3588 million per day, and the total net inflow of HODL has reached US$1.116 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs is US$154.446 billion, and the ETF net asset ratio (market value to total Bitcoin market value) is 6.54%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.692 billion.