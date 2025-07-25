Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$231 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 15 consecutive days

PANews reported on July 25 that according to SoSoValue data, yesterday (July 24, Eastern Time), the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETFs was US$231 million.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest net inflow yesterday was Fidelity ETF FETH, with a net inflow of US$210 million. The total net inflow of FETH in history has reached US$2.33 billion.

The second largest was Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a net inflow of US$25.3375 million in a single day. The total net inflow of ETH in history has reached US$1.178 billion.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest daily net outflow yesterday was Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF ETHE, with a daily net outflow of $18.5392 million. Currently, ETHE's total historical net outflow has reached $4.267 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF is $20.704 billion, and the ETF net asset ratio (market value to Ethereum's total market value) is 4.59%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached $8.882 billion.