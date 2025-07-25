Altcoin Season Returns: SHIB Climbs 15%, BONK 140%, and ADA Nears $1

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/25 02:33
RealLink
REAL$0.06773-4.98%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000010307-4.91%
Bonk
BONK$0.00001528-2.17%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$37.89-6.09%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0002802-1.89%
Cardano
ADA$0.6707-5.81%

As Bitcoin dominance continues to slide in Q3 2025, traders are shifting focus to altcoins with outsized potential. In this altcoin season, previously dismissed tokens are regaining momentum.

Shiba Inu and Bonk represent a renewed wave of meme coin speculation, while Cardano is attracting capital on institutional narratives. Together, the three tokens indicate a market phase driven by a mix of hype, community strength, and real development, where sentiment cycles are moving faster than ever.

Shiba Inu: More Than a Meme

SHIB is trading at $0.00001367 with a market cap of $8 billion and a 24-hour volume of nearly $462 million.

While often still called a meme coin, SHIB has quietly built out an ecosystem. The Shibarium Layer-2 network supports DeFi, NFTs, and dApps. SHIB is also used for gas fees, marking a clear move toward functionality.

Recent community DAO proposals and staking integrations have added to its infrastructure.

Whale wallets have increased holdings by over 600% in recent weeks, according to CryptoRank. On LunarCrush, SHIB recorded 6,400+ mentions and nearly 350,000 engagements in July.

These figures, paired with a 15% monthly gain, suggest that SHIB may be evolving into a hybrid token: part-meme, part-platform. In this cycle, that blend may be what keeps it relevant.

Bonk: Taking Over in Altcoin Season

BONK is trading at $0.000034 with a $2.76 billion market cap and a 24-hour volume of over $1.6 million.

BONK Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

The token is now integrated into multiple Solana dApps, including Jupiter and native GameFi applications.

Though it began as a meme, BONK’s utility in liquidity provisioning and in-game use cases has grown. Exchange support has expanded, and burn campaigns have supported scarcity narratives.

Social activity remains high, with whale wallets rotating in and out, suggesting both speculation and trend-based trading.

It has gained nearly 140% in the past 30 days, and despite volatility, BONK appears to be maturing in tandem with Solana’s broader ecosystem rebound. If the altcoin season truly returns in the second half of 2025, BONK could deliver competitive performance.

Cardano: Utility Anchored in Narrative

ADA is trading at $0.81 with a $29 billion market cap and $2.4 billion in daily volume.

Cardano’s market position is supported by fundamental upgrades. The Hydra Layer-2 scaling protocol is operational, and the Mithril fast-sync update is now live. Voltaire governance milestones are also progressing, giving token holders greater control.

Stablecoin activity is increasing. Djed and USDA are both active, contributing to on-chain liquidity.

Unlike meme coins, ADA benefits from long-tail trust, and its current breakout mirrors their trend, showing how retail and institutional flows can align.

Altcoin Season: Attention is Allocation

SHIB, BONK, and ADA sit at different points on the speculation-to-utility spectrum. But all are benefiting from renewed flows in a fast-rotating market. Meme energy, protocol upgrades, and community activation have all contributed. As altcoin season accelerates, attention is proving to be a proxy for momentum. And for now, these three tokens have it.

Retail enthusiasm is rising alongside deeper on-chain activity, suggesting this altseason is no longer limited to quick pumps. Instead, even legacy tokens are evolving under market pressure, blending narrative, utility, and engagement.

When volatility returns, SHIB, BONK, and ADA show the different ways tokens can stay relevant. Whether driven by community, use case, or trader momentum, they remain in rotation—at least for now.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

‘Part of security deal’- Vitalik Buterin shuts down ETH unstaking queue criticism

‘Part of security deal’- Vitalik Buterin shuts down ETH unstaking queue criticism

Vitalik Buterin has slammed recent calls to reduce the waiting period to unstake ETH.
Particl
PART$0.2723-3.57%
Ethereum
ETH$3,934.21-4.64%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 19:30
Share
Why Is Crypto Market Down Today (Oct 14)

Why Is Crypto Market Down Today (Oct 14)

The post Why Is Crypto Market Down Today (Oct 14) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. October started out with the crypto market seeing impressive gains. However,  the assets have encountered a downturn due to escalating trade war tensions between the United States and China.  Crypto Market Bleeds as U.S.–China Trade War Heats Up The crypto market crash began shortly after President Trump announced a proposed 100% tariff on Chinese imports, effective November 1, 2025. The market recovered on the late hours of Sunday into Monday, but has since resumed its downturn. On Tuesday, October 14, tensions deepened when China and the United States began imposing new port fees on each other’s shipping operations, extending the trade war to the transport sector.  Reuters reported that China confirmed it would collect “special charges” on U.S.-built, owned, or operated vessels, while exempting its domestic ships. The United States, in response, implemented tariffs on imported timber, furniture, and kitchen cabinets, most of which originate from China. China’s Ministry of Commerce warned that it “will fight to the end if the U.S. wants a trade war,” but also left room for diplomacy: “If there’s a talk, the door remains open.” The statement did little to calm markets. Traders are bracing for prolonged economic friction between the two superpowers. Market analyst Ted Pillows attributed today’s slump directly to Beijing’s response.  🇨🇳🇺🇸 China says it will “fight to the end” if US wants a trade war. “If you wish to negotiate, our door remains open.” Today’s dump is because of this. Uncertainty. Trump needs to end this. Clarity = pump. — Ted (@TedPillows) October 14, 2025 Analysts noted that renewed U.S.–China hostilities had prompted large-scale profit-taking after early strong performances. Fear Creeps Back Into the Market The Fear & Greed Index for Bitcoin is now in the “Fear” zone, showing that investors are feeling anxious. Data from Glassnode indicates that funding rates…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002253+1.66%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.05604-2.77%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014048+7.40%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/14 18:07
Share
AI Tokens Are the Next Crypto Trend—Ozak AI Is Leading the List

AI Tokens Are the Next Crypto Trend—Ozak AI Is Leading the List

The post AI Tokens Are the Next Crypto Trend—Ozak AI Is Leading the List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI is rapidly becoming the most talked-about project in the early stages of the AI token wave that’s set to dominate the 2025 bull run. Currently priced at $0.0012 in its 6th OZ presale stage, Ozak AI has already raised over $3.7 million and sold more than 940 million tokens, signaling major investor confidence and early whale activity. This surge of interest isn’t random. As the crypto market matures, traders are transferring far from pure speculation and that specialize in narratives backed via real-world application. In 2017, it changed into ICOs. In 2021, it changed into DeFi and meme coins. Now, in 2025, AI-powered crypto projects are taking the spotlight—and Ozak AI is leading the list. Why AI Is the Strongest Narrative in 2025 Artificial intelligence is reworking industries internationally, and crypto is not any exception. Investors are recognizing that AI and blockchain combined can create effective, scalable, and wise systems that change how decentralized applications are featured. From predictive market analysis to real-time decision-making tools, AI is giving crypto infrastructure new capabilities. Projects that merge these two forces early have the highest potential for explosive growth—exactly where Ozak AI is positioned. Ozak AI Offers Ground-Floor Entry With 100x Potential Unlike established projects, Ozak AI gives investors the rare opportunity to get in before the crowd. At $0.0012, a $1,000 investment secures roughly 833,000 tokens. If Ozak AI reaches $1, that investment would grow to $833,000. At $5, it would surpass $4 million. And at $10, it would cross $8 million. This kind of asymmetric upside is why Ozak AI has quickly become one of the most talked-about presales of the year. Whales and early retail investors are positioning themselves now, aiming to capture the largest gains before the token lists on major exchanges. Ozak AI Stands Out With…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.07932-6.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014048+7.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.008537-8.59%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/14 17:56
Share

Trending News

More

‘Part of security deal’- Vitalik Buterin shuts down ETH unstaking queue criticism

Why Is Crypto Market Down Today (Oct 14)

AI Tokens Are the Next Crypto Trend—Ozak AI Is Leading the List

US AI Chipmaker Eyes Cerebras Global Growth Amid UAE Stargate Project

Market Expert Says XRP Price At $1,000 Will Happen, But The Timeline Is Different