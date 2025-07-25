Celestia reclaims 43 million TIA from Polychain in buyback deal

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/25 02:56
TIA
TIA$1.0874

Celestia has officially taken control of Polychain’s last TIA holdings, setting the stage for a carefully managed redistribution. The move closes a chapter on one of crypto’s most profitable staking plays, but opens questions on who inherits the position.

Summary
  • Celestia buys back 43.4M TIA from Polychain for $62.5 million, ending a major staking position.
  • Polychain exits with over $80 million in staking profits without selling its principal stake
  • The deal highlights growing concerns around token distribution and emissions-based rewards.

On July 24, the Celestia Foundation announced it had purchased 43.4 million TIA from Polychain Capital for $62.5 million, effectively absorbing the venture firm’s remaining position in the modular blockchain project.

As part of the transaction, Polychain will undelegate its staked tokens, with Celestia reallocating the assets to new investors under a phased unlock schedule running from August 16 through November 14.

https://twitter.com/celestia/status/1948405654525526018

The move ends a long-standing relationship between the two entities in its current form, with Celestia quietly reassuming control of a significant token tranche that was once part of an $80 million staking windfall for Polychain earlier this month.

Polychain’s $80 million profit from Celestia staking rewards was a calculated bet on a still-nascent sector. The firm’s strategy was disciplined but straightforward: lock up its TIA holdings, collect staking yields, and only sell the rewards while retaining its principal investment.

Polychain’s strategy proved remarkably effective. The VC turned $20 million into $80 million while keeping their original stake intact. It’s the kind of move that has become standard practice for large investors in proof-of-stake networks. However, this success story raises an uncomfortable question: in this staking economy, who actually wins?

The reality is stark. While early backers like Polychain reap massive rewards during those crucial early phases when tokens are locked up, everyday investors often only get a seat at the table after the most profitable periods have passed. For all the talk about staking democratizing crypto, these mechanics might actually be widening the wealth gap rather than closing it.

Celestia’s phased redistribution of Polychain’s tokens attempts to mitigate these concerns by preventing a sudden supply shock. However, the larger issue remains: Can crypto’s staking economy evolve to be more inclusive, or will it continue to be a game of early access and privileged positions?

