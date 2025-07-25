No code breaks, just more room: what to expect from Ethereum’s Fusaka hard fork

Ethereum’s next big upgrade, Fusaka, is expected to launch in November with a focus on improving performance and security behind the scenes, rather than adding new features for users.
Ethereum‘s next protocol upgrade, codenamed Fusaka, is entering its final testing and planning stages, with a mainnet activation tentatively scheduled for early November 2025.
Arriving roughly six months after the Pectra hard fork, Fusaka continues Ethereum’s accelerated upgrade cadence and focuses on behind-the-scenes improvements aimed at enhancing performance, scalability, and node resilience, especially for client developers and infrastructure providers.
Unlike Pectra, which delivered user-facing features like account abstraction and higher validator limits, Fusaka will not alter smart contract behavior. Instead, it bundles 11 Ethereum Improvement Proposals that refine core protocol parameters, improve security, and optimize gas efficiency.
One of the key proposals, EIP-7825, helps protect nodes from being overwhelmed by spammy or harmful messages. Another major change on the table is raising the block gas limit to 150 million, which would let more transactions fit into each block, but it also comes with trade-offs like slower block spreading and more strain on the network’s data storage.
Although EIP-7907 — which aimed to double the contract code size limit and introduce new gas metering rules — was considered, it was ultimately dropped to avoid testing delays. It may be revisited in a future fork.
Community voices have also weighed in. Ethereum protocol support member Nixo has urged the team to stick to a strict timetable so that Fusaka lands before Devconnect, a key developer conference, emphasizing the importance of timely client releases in the next month and a half.
Here’s a bite‑sized look at some of the headline features Fusaka will bring:
Overall, these changes won’t noticeably affect how most smart contracts work. Instead, they’ll help the network handle more traffic in a safer and more efficient way.
Ethereum follows a roughly six‑month upgrade cycle. The last major fork, Pectra, went live in May, bringing features like account abstraction and higher staking limits. Shortly after Pectra’s release, discussions began about the next step, and Fusaka rose to the top of the list by mid‑2025.
Behind the scenes, Ethereum’s AllCoreDevs meetings, regular gatherings of protocol teams, debated which EIPs to bundle. On Aug. 1, the final set of EIPs for Fusaka will be confirmed and frozen, giving client teams a month or two to bake in the changes. Ethereum’s upgrade path for Fusaka looks like this:
If everything goes smoothly, developers will tally up testnet results in November and roll out the upgrade at a pre‑announced block height, ensuring all nodes upgrade together.
In the long run, users stay on blockchains that are fast, cheap, and secure. Fusaka isn’t a major overhaul, but it’s a meaningful step to help Ethereum stay competitive with faster chains and layer-2s. By raising capacity and strengthening defenses, it could make the network more welcoming for DeFi apps, games, and other use cases.