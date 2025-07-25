OPTO Miner launches smart, secure mobile platform for cloud-based crypto mining

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/25 01:20
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0002835-6.28%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001194-7.08%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.15146-11.33%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00427+17.76%
RWAX
APP$0.001334-4.02%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

OPTO Miner launches mobile-first cloud mining app amid rising DeFi growth and renewed crypto utility focus.

Summary
  • OPTO Miner offers $15 free mining plan to earn crypto on mobile daily.
  • Mine crypto for free with OPTO Miner’s $15 plan, earn $0.60/day.
  • Mine crypto free with OPTO Miner amid 2025 DeFi resurgence.

The first half of 2025 marked a shift in crypto, with Ethereum’s Dencun upgrade boosting DeFi growth and SEC rulings restoring momentum to projects like XRP. At the same time, speculations that Elon Musk’s plans to integrate DOGE into X have renewed interest in utility-driven crypto use, as digital assets gain real value in unstable economies.

OPTO Miner: Cloud mining made smart, secure, and sustainable

OPTO Miner has launched a mobile-first cloud mining platform, enabling users worldwide to mine crypto easily and securely — anytime, anywhere — through smart tech, clean energy, and regulatory alignment.

Key advantages of OPTO Miner

No Hardware, No Hassle
Forget costly mining rigs and complex setups. All that’s needed is a smartphone or computer to begin mining with just one click.

Global Access with Real-Time Transparency
The dashboard is always on, allowing users to track their mining progress and earnings 24/7 from anywhere in the world.

Support for Leading Mineable Asset

Mine major cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), and more.

Smart Allocation Meets Green Energy
Leveraging an intelligent distributed compute model, OPTO Miner routes operations through clean energy-powered facilities — reducing environmental impact while enhancing efficiency.

Flexible Settlements in Top Digital Assets
Earnings can be received in BTC, ETH, USDT (ERC20 & TRC20), USDC, XRP, SOL, DOGE, BCH, LTC, and more. Whether someone’s seeking short-term income or building long-term crypto reserves, OPTO adapts to their strategy.

Enterprise-Grade Security
Infrastructure is protected by Cloudflare® and McAfee®, ensuring account safety and data integrity. The platform guarantees 100% uptime and provides live technical support 24/7.

Passive income through clean energy: Available mining contracts

OPTO Miner’s cloud contracts are powered by renewable energy sources like solar and hydro, providing not only stable returns but also a low-carbon mining footprint.

  • [BTC (Miner-S19k-Pro)] Investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, daily income: $4, expiration income: $100 + $8.
  • [BTC (AVALON MINER A1326-109T)] Investment amount: $500, contract period: 6 days, daily income: $6.05, expiration income: $500 + $36.3.
  • [BTC (iBeLink BM-K1+)] Investment amount: $1,000, contract period: 10 days, daily income: $12.5, expiration income: $1,000 + $125.
  • [DOGE/LTC (Gold Shell Mini Dog 2)] Investment amount: $3,000, contract period: 20 days, daily income: $41.1, expiration income: $3,000 + $822.
  • [Antminer S17 Pro] Investment amount: $5,000 USD, contract period: 26 days, daily income: USD 70, maturity income: USD 5,000 + USD 1,820.
  • [Avalon A1466] Investment amount: USD 10,000, contract period: 37 days, daily income: USD 156, maturity income: USD 10,000 + USD 5,772.
  • Daily earnings are credited automatically starting the next day. Once your balance reaches $100, you can either withdraw to your crypto wallet or reinvest in another contract.

Simple steps to start cloud mining with OPTO Miner

Choose OPTO Miner as a provider; OPTO Miner offers a $15 free mining plan, where users can earn $0.60 in passive income per day for free.

The platform has launched a variety of stable income contract packages, which can be viewed on the official website.

A gateway to the digital asset economy

OPTO Miner isn’t just a tool for crypto enthusiasts. It’s a frictionless entry point into the evolving blockchain ecosystem, at a time when accessibility, sustainability, and transparency matter more than ever. OPTO Miner gives users the ability to grow their digital wealth with minimal effort.

Participate in the crypto economy without expensive hardware. Diversify across top digital assets in a secure, compliant environment. Whether the goal is portfolio growth, cross-border diversification, or early positioning in the next wave of decentralized finance, OPTO Miner offers the simplicity and scalability to help investors get there.

About OPTO Miner

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in the UK, OPTO Miner is a legally registered entity operating under internationally recognized regulatory frameworks. Since launching its cloud computing service in 2018, the company has expanded across more than 180 countries and regions, delivering high-performance, reliable mining infrastructure to users worldwide.

For more information, visit the official website and download the mobile app.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

‘One Battle After Another’ Becomes One Of This Decade’s Best-Reviewed Movies

‘One Battle After Another’ Becomes One Of This Decade’s Best-Reviewed Movies

The post ‘One Battle After Another’ Becomes One Of This Decade’s Best-Reviewed Movies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Critics have hailed Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, as a “masterpiece,” indicating potential Academy Awards success as it boasts near-perfect scores on review aggregators Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes based on early reviews. Leonardo DiCaprio stars in “One Battle After Another,” which opens in theaters next week. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures) Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures Key Facts “One Battle After Another” boasts a nearly perfect 97 out of a possible 100 on Metacritic based on its first 31 reviews, making it the highest-rated movie of this decade on Metacritic’s best movies of all time list. The movie also has a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on the first 56 reviews, with only two reviews considered “rotten,” or negative. The Associated Press hailed the movie as “an American masterpiece,” noting the movie touches on topical political themes and depicts a society where “gun violence, white power and immigrant deportations recur in an ongoing dance, both farcical and tragic.” The movie stars DiCaprio as an ex-revolutionary who reunites with former accomplices to rescue his 16-year-old daughter when she goes missing, and Anderson has said the movie was inspired by the 1990 novel, “Vineland.” Most critics have described the movie as an action thriller with notable chase scenes, which jumps in time from DiCaprio’s character’s early days with fictional revolutionary group, the French 75, to about 15 years later, when he is pursued by foe and military leader Captain Steven Lockjaw, played by Sean Penn. The Warner Bros.-produced film was made on a big budget, estimated to be between $130 million and $175 million, and co-stars Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall and Teyana Taylor. When Will ‘one Battle After Another’ Open In Theaters And Streaming? The move opens in…
NEAR
NEAR$2.381-3.95%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.00021+0.86%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.91+31.88%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:35
Share
DBS Bank to accept tokenized $736M fund for repo collateral as RLUSD goes live on DDEx

DBS Bank to accept tokenized $736M fund for repo collateral as RLUSD goes live on DDEx

The post DBS Bank to accept tokenized $736M fund for repo collateral as RLUSD goes live on DDEx appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple is expanding its role in digital asset infrastructure through a new partnership with DBS Bank and Franklin Templeton, according to a Sept. 18 announcement. According to the firm, the collaboration introduces trading and lending tools built around tokenized collateral and stablecoins, marking a push to bridge traditional markets with blockchain-based liquidity. The initiative is anchored on DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx), which will now list Ripple’s US dollar stablecoin (RLUSD) alongside sgBENJI, the tokenized version of Franklin Templeton’s OnChain US Dollar Short-Term Money Market Fund. This pairing allows institutional clients to exchange stable assets directly, providing both portfolio flexibility and yield opportunities not typically available in volatile crypto markets. Instead of allocating funds to Bitcoin, Ethereum, or XRP, where sharp price movements arguably erode value, clients can rotate into sgBENJI and maintain round-the-clock liquidity. These firms’ executives have framed this development as a step forward in institutionalizing tokenized securities. Ripple President Monica Long noted that tokenized assets must offer utility and liquid secondary markets to achieve their potential. She pointed to this collaboration as an example of how stablecoins and tokenized funds can work together to provide practical financial infrastructure. Franklin Templeton to expand to XRP Ledger Franklin Templeton is preparing to expand its token interoperability by launching sgBENJI on the XRP Ledger. Roger Bayston, Head of Digital Assets at Franklin Templeton, emphasized that tokenization can “reshape the global financial ecosystem” and highlighted the role of the blockchain network in unlocking new use cases for securities trading. According to RWA.xyz data, the fund is already live on seven other blockchains, including Stellar, Arbitrum, and Base, and currently manages more than $736 million in tokenized assets. The integration with the XRP Ledger is expected to push adoption further and strengthen cross-chain functionality. At the same time, DBS is preparing to allow…
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.05434+2.72%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02365-5.47%
CROSS
CROSS$0.12914-8.67%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 20:55
Share
Why Is Crypto Market Down Today (Oct 14)

Why Is Crypto Market Down Today (Oct 14)

The post Why Is Crypto Market Down Today (Oct 14) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. October started out with the crypto market seeing impressive gains. However,  the assets have encountered a downturn due to escalating trade war tensions between the United States and China.  Crypto Market Bleeds as U.S.–China Trade War Heats Up The crypto market crash began shortly after President Trump announced a proposed 100% tariff on Chinese imports, effective November 1, 2025. The market recovered on the late hours of Sunday into Monday, but has since resumed its downturn. On Tuesday, October 14, tensions deepened when China and the United States began imposing new port fees on each other’s shipping operations, extending the trade war to the transport sector.  Reuters reported that China confirmed it would collect “special charges” on U.S.-built, owned, or operated vessels, while exempting its domestic ships. The United States, in response, implemented tariffs on imported timber, furniture, and kitchen cabinets, most of which originate from China. China’s Ministry of Commerce warned that it “will fight to the end if the U.S. wants a trade war,” but also left room for diplomacy: “If there’s a talk, the door remains open.” The statement did little to calm markets. Traders are bracing for prolonged economic friction between the two superpowers. Market analyst Ted Pillows attributed today’s slump directly to Beijing’s response.  🇨🇳🇺🇸 China says it will “fight to the end” if US wants a trade war. “If you wish to negotiate, our door remains open.” Today’s dump is because of this. Uncertainty. Trump needs to end this. Clarity = pump. — Ted (@TedPillows) October 14, 2025 Analysts noted that renewed U.S.–China hostilities had prompted large-scale profit-taking after early strong performances. Fear Creeps Back Into the Market The Fear & Greed Index for Bitcoin is now in the “Fear” zone, showing that investors are feeling anxious. Data from Glassnode indicates that funding rates…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002253+1.66%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.05599-2.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014045+7.38%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/14 18:07
Share

Trending News

More

‘One Battle After Another’ Becomes One Of This Decade’s Best-Reviewed Movies

DBS Bank to accept tokenized $736M fund for repo collateral as RLUSD goes live on DDEx

Why Is Crypto Market Down Today (Oct 14)

AI Tokens Are the Next Crypto Trend—Ozak AI Is Leading the List

US AI Chipmaker Eyes Cerebras Global Growth Amid UAE Stargate Project