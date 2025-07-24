Pepe, Doge veterans are racing into this new memecoin: XYZVerse eyes 6,500%+ upside

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/24 23:45
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.0007534-0.13%
DOGE
DOGE$0.19733-3.82%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000721-4.37%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1463+0.20%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

After Pepe and Dogecoin, investors are eyeing XYZVerse for its 6,500% return potential in the memecoin space.

Table of Contents

  • Sports-themed memecoin XYZVerse gains momentum as presale exceeds $15m 
  • Pepe
  • Dogecoin
  • Conclusion
Summary
  • XYZVerse eyes 6,500%+ returns as presale tops $15m in Stage 13.
  • Sports-powered XYZVerse could rival DOGE and PEPE in visibility.
  • Early XYZ buyers see 19x gains; token burn, airdrops fuel momentum.

Investors who profited from Pepe and Dogecoin are turning their attention to a new meme-based cryptocurrency. XYZVerse is creating a buzz with its promise of over 6,500% potential returns. This emerging coin is drawing significant interest, suggesting it could be the next big opportunity in the meme coin landscape.

Sports-themed memecoin XYZVerse gains momentum as presale exceeds $15m 

XYZVerse is drawing investor attention with a unique pitch: blending sports fandom with meme-driven virality. The platform’s native token, XYZ, is at the center of a fast-moving presale campaign that has already raised over $15 million, with investors locking in prices as low as $0.0001 in early stages.

Currently in Stage 13 of its presale, the token is priced at $0.005, up significantly from its initial valuation. If XYZVerse hits its projected listing price of $0.10, early investors stand to realize gains of up to 19x, with some forecasting long-term returns as high as 50x to 100x.

Pepe, Doge veterans are racing into this new memecoin: XYZVerse eyes 6,500%+ upside - 1

Tokenomics and community incentives

The XYZVerse team — composed of blockchain veterans — has built a tokenomics model focused on sustainability and engagement:

  • 15% of token supply allocated to liquidity.
  • 10% set aside for community rewards, such as airdrops and staking incentives.
  • A planned deflationary burn of 17.13% to reduce supply and support long-term value.

An Ambassador Airdrop Program is currently live, allowing early supporters to earn XYZ through content creation and community outreach. These incentives are designed to build momentum ahead of the token’s debut on both centralized and decentralized exchanges.

Path to mass adoption

Looking ahead, XYZVerse plans to leverage partnerships with major sports personalities to broaden awareness and bridge the gap between crypto-native users and traditional sports fans. The goal is to create an entertainment-finance ecosystem that combines speculative upside with mainstream cultural traction.

With presale demand accelerating and institutional-style structuring behind the scenes, XYZVerse is positioning itself as a potential breakout in the memecoin category — one that could rival legacy players like DOGE and PEPE in visibility, if not in scale.

Pepe

Pepe, Doge veterans are racing into this new memecoin: XYZVerse eyes 6,500%+ upside - 2

Pepe (PEPE) has been active in the crypto market lately. In the past month, its price jumped by 56.92%, showing strong interest from traders. Over the last week, PEPE’s price rose by 8.33%, continuing its upward trend. However, over six months, the price has dipped by 9.15%, indicating some volatility.

Currently, PEPE trades between $0.00001227 and $0.00001520. The nearest resistance level is at $0.00001637. If the price moves above this, it could target the next resistance at $0.00001930. On the downside, immediate support is at $0.00001050. Falling below this could lead to the second support at $0.000007567.

Technical indicators offer mixed signals. The 10-day and 100-day simple moving averages are close, at $0.00001399 and $0.00001383. This suggests steady price action. The RSI is at 49.43, near neutral territory, indicating the market is neither overbought nor oversold. The stochastic value of 54.95 also points to a balanced market. The MACD level of 9.610 shows moderate momentum. These factors suggest PEPE might continue to trade within its current range for now.

Dogecoin

Pepe, Doge veterans are racing into this new memecoin: XYZVerse eyes 6,500%+ upside - 3

Over the past week, Dogecoin’s price increased by 30.12%. In the last month, it surged by 72.06%. However, over the past six months, the price decreased by 26.04%. Currently, Dogecoin is trading between $0.22 and $0.31.

The Relative Strength Index is at 42.36, suggesting the coin is neither overbought nor oversold. The 10-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages are $0.27 and $0.26, showing a slight upward trend. The MACD level is -0.001379, which may indicate possible upward momentum soon.

If the price rises, it could reach the nearest resistance level at $0.34, an increase of about 9.68% from $0.31. Breaking this, the next resistance is at $0.43, offering a potential gain of approximately 38.71%. On the downside, the nearest support level is at $0.16. A drop to this level would mean a decrease of around 27.27% from $0.22.

Conclusion

PEPE and DOGE have performed well, but XYZVerse, the first all-sport memecoin, aims to surpass them by uniting sports fans and targeting significant growth.

To learn more about XYZ, visit its website, Telegram, and Twitter.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

The post American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: American Bitcoin (ABTC) surged nearly 85% on its Nasdaq debut, briefly reaching a $5B valuation. The Trump family, alongside Hut 8 Mining, controls 98% of the newly merged crypto-mining entity. Eric Trump called Bitcoin “modern-day gold,” predicting it could reach $1 million per coin. American Bitcoin, a fast-rising crypto mining firm with strong political and institutional backing, has officially entered Wall Street. After merging with Gryphon Digital Mining, the company made its Nasdaq debut under the ticker ABTC, instantly drawing global attention to both its stock performance and its bold vision for Bitcoin’s future. Read More: Trump-Backed Crypto Firm Eyes Asia for Bold Bitcoin Expansion Nasdaq Debut: An Explosive First Day ABTC’s first day of trading proved as dramatic as expected. Shares surged almost 85% at the open, touching a peak of $14 before settling at lower levels by the close. That initial spike valued the company around $5 billion, positioning it as one of 2025’s most-watched listings. At the last session, ABTC has been trading at $7.28 per share, which is a small positive 2.97% per day. Although the price has decelerated since opening highs, analysts note that the company has been off to a strong start and early investor activity is a hard-to-find feat in a newly-launched crypto mining business. According to market watchers, the listing comes at a time of new momentum in the digital asset markets. With Bitcoin trading above $110,000 this quarter, American Bitcoin’s entry comes at a time when both institutional investors and retail traders are showing heightened interest in exposure to Bitcoin-linked equities. Ownership Structure: Trump Family and Hut 8 at the Helm Its management and ownership set up has increased the visibility of the company. The Trump family and the Canadian mining giant Hut 8 Mining jointly own 98 percent…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.2-2.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02369-5.12%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014128+8.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:33
Share
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001195-7.86%
Startup
STARTUP$0.003336+1.95%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0345-59.41%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Share
The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

This article explores how a simple change in the reference point can achieve a Pareto-efficient equilibrium in both free and fair economies and those with social justice.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00179793+9.65%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00005721-4.96%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00010833+2.88%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 22:30
Share

Trending News

More

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

‘Gen V’ Season 2, Episode 2 Recap: ‘Justice Never Forgets’

Why Is Crypto Market Down Today (Oct 14)