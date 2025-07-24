In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$748 million, mainly short orders By: PANews 2025/07/24 23:30

PANews reported on July 24 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $748 million, of which $177 million was for long orders and $571 million was for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $69.7992 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $178 million. PANews reported on July 24 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $748 million, of which $177 million was for long orders and $571 million was for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $69.7992 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $178 million.