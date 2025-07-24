GameSquare acquired ‘cowboy ape’ CryptoPunk for $5.15m

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/24 23:11
SuperRare
RARE$0.03644-5.12%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004187-0.73%
ApeCoin
APE$0.4085-5.67%

GameSquare decided to promote its NFT pivot with a CryptoPunk deal featuring DeFi pioneer Robert Leshner.

Summary
  • GameSquare bought ‘cowboy ape’ CryptoPunk
  • The firm issued $5.15M in preferred stock for the deal
  • DeFi pioneer Robert Leshner became GameSquare’s shareholder

Ethereum (ETH) treasury firm GameSquare is doubling down on NFTs. On Thursday, July 24, the company acquired the ‘cowboy ape’ NFT from Compound founder Robert Leshner in an all-equity deal. In a move to promote its NFT pivot, GameSquare issued $5.15 million of preferred stock to Robert Leshner, convertible into approximately 3.4 million stock.

GameSquare acquired 'cowboy ape' CryptoPunk for $5.15m - 1

With the sale, Robert Leshner, a DeFi pioneer and the CEO of Superstate, will become a shareholder in GameSquare. He will work with the company on its Ethereum-focused treasury strategy and support its recent pivot to NFTs.

GameSquare buys CryptoPunk to showcase NFT pivot

The rare ‘Cowboy ape,’ one of just 24 CryptoPunk NFTs with an ape-like appearance, will be added to GameSquare’s treasury. According to Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare, the company chose this NFT to showcase its belief in the potential for NFT tech.

Still, the NFT market is far from its highs in 2021, which applies even to popular collections such as CryptoPunks. The collection’s floor price is currently down 50% from its all-time high in October 2021. Smaller collections fared much worse, often losing 99% of their value.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Panasonic touts new EV battery tech as capacity upgrade

Panasonic touts new EV battery tech as capacity upgrade

Panasonic Holdings Corporation plans to develop a new type of higher-capacity battery by 2027.
Battery
BATTERY$0.0004984+3.76%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 19:51
Share
Salesforce Pledges $15B to Expand AI Ecosystem in San Francisco

Salesforce Pledges $15B to Expand AI Ecosystem in San Francisco

TLDRs; Salesforce announces a $15 billion investment in San Francisco to expand AI development and workforce programs. The company will launch an AI Incubator Hub to support early-stage startups and nurture talent. Trailhead AI courses aim to upskill employees and the local community in cutting-edge technology. Benioff family donations now exceed $1 billion in Bay [...] The post Salesforce Pledges $15B to Expand AI Ecosystem in San Francisco appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08106-1.86%
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.005707-7.27%
Edge
EDGE$0.25955-6.77%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/14 17:30
Share
New California Law Stops Forced Liquidation of Unclaimed Cryptocurrencies

New California Law Stops Forced Liquidation of Unclaimed Cryptocurrencies

[…] Read original article on coincu.com
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014096+9.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 17:01
Share

Trending News

More

Panasonic touts new EV battery tech as capacity upgrade

Salesforce Pledges $15B to Expand AI Ecosystem in San Francisco

New California Law Stops Forced Liquidation of Unclaimed Cryptocurrencies

XRP ontploft 8% na $30 miljard instroom – is dit het begin van nieuwe bull fase?

Vietnam’s “Tech Shark” Nguyen Hoa Binh Detained Over $4.5 Million Crypto Fraud