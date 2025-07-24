Bitcoin ETF has a net outflow of 751 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 110,868 ETH By: PANews 2025/07/24 22:08

BTC $111,557.77 -2.08% ETH $3,979.8 -2.30% NET $0.00004494 -36.44%

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Lookonchain, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net outflow of 751 BTC (about 89.05 million US dollars) today , of which Fidelity had an outflow of 1,919 BTC and currently holds 204,621 BTC . 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 110,868 ETH (about 404 million US dollars), of which BlackRock iShares had an inflow of 90,178 ETH and currently holds 2,804,226 ETH .