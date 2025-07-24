Trump denies wanting to destroy Musk's company, wishes him prosperity By: PANews 2025/07/24 21:40

TRUMP $6.225 -0.43% ELON $0.0000000797 -5.18%

PANews reported on July 24 that Trump posted that everyone is saying that I will destroy Elon's company by canceling (or at least reducing) the massive subsidies that Elon receives from the US government. This is not true! I hope that Elon and all businesses in our country can thrive, in fact, to an unprecedented level of prosperity! The better they do, the better the United States will develop, which is good for all of us. We are setting new records every day, and I hope this situation can continue.