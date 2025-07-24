Ethereum’s daily gas usage hits a record high By: PANews 2025/07/24 21:32

PANews reported on July 24 that according to everstake.eth , on July 21, 2025 , Ethereum's daily Gas usage reached 149,673,860,000 , setting a record high. Analysis pointed out that this milestone shows that the Ethereum ecosystem continues to prosper, with on-chain applications, users and actual value growing continuously. The continued rise in Gas usage reflects real market demand and adoption.