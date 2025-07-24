Crypto mining company Bitzero receives $25 million in financing, the first batch of funds will be used to purchase 2,900 Bitmain S21 Pro mining machines

By: PANews
2025/07/24 18:03
Propy
PRO$0.5936-8.87%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01803-1.74%

PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block , Bitzero, a crypto mining company backed by Kevin O'Leary, recently received $ 25 million in financing, which it plans to use to expand its mining operations. The company said that the first batch of funds will be used to purchase 2,900 Bitmain S21 Pro mining machines, which are expected to be deployed within four to six months, bringing the company about $ 10 million in new revenue each year. At the same time, Bitzero is committed to using hydropower and low-carbon energy to promote the sustainable development of its data centers in North America and Europe. Mohammed Bakhashwain, president and CEO of the company, said that the financing will accelerate the deployment of leading mining technologies and further consolidate Bitzero's leading position in sustainable and profitable data centers.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto execs met with US lawmakers to discuss Bitcoin reserve, market structure bills

Crypto execs met with US lawmakers to discuss Bitcoin reserve, market structure bills

Lawmakers in the US House of Representatives and Senate met with cryptocurrency industry leaders in three separate roundtable events this week. Members of the US Congress met with key figures in the cryptocurrency industry to discuss issues and potential laws related to the establishment of a strategic Bitcoin reserve and a market structure.On Tuesday, a group of lawmakers that included Alaska Representative Nick Begich and Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno met with Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor and others in a roundtable event regarding the BITCOIN Act, a bill to establish a strategic Bitcoin (BTC) reserve. The discussion was hosted by the advocacy organization Digital Chamber and its affiliates, the Digital Power Network and Bitcoin Treasury Council.“Legislators and the executives at yesterday’s roundtable agree, there is a need [for] a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve law to ensure its longevity for America’s financial future,” Hailey Miller, director of government affairs and public policy at Digital Power Network, told Cointelegraph. “Most attendees are looking for next steps, which may mean including the SBR within the broader policy frameworks already advancing.“Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$110,808.17-3.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02388-4.89%
MAY
MAY$0.02989-3.58%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 03:30
Share
Why Investors Choose Pepeto As 2025’s Best Crypto: The Next Bitcoin Story

Why Investors Choose Pepeto As 2025’s Best Crypto: The Next Bitcoin Story

Desks still pass that story around because it’s proof that one coin can change everything. And the question that always […] The post Why Investors Choose Pepeto As 2025’s Best Crypto: The Next Bitcoin Story appeared first on Coindoo.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0017579+5.23%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002253+1.66%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 04:39
Share
Salesforce Pledges $15B to Expand AI Ecosystem in San Francisco

Salesforce Pledges $15B to Expand AI Ecosystem in San Francisco

TLDRs; Salesforce announces a $15 billion investment in San Francisco to expand AI development and workforce programs. The company will launch an AI Incubator Hub to support early-stage startups and nurture talent. Trailhead AI courses aim to upskill employees and the local community in cutting-edge technology. Benioff family donations now exceed $1 billion in Bay [...] The post Salesforce Pledges $15B to Expand AI Ecosystem in San Francisco appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08021-5.18%
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.005703-8.83%
Edge
EDGE$0.25969-6.72%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/14 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto execs met with US lawmakers to discuss Bitcoin reserve, market structure bills

Why Investors Choose Pepeto As 2025’s Best Crypto: The Next Bitcoin Story

Salesforce Pledges $15B to Expand AI Ecosystem in San Francisco

New California Law Stops Forced Liquidation of Unclaimed Cryptocurrencies

XRP ontploft 8% na $30 miljard instroom – is dit het begin van nieuwe bull fase?