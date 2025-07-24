Japanese nail salon chain operator Convano holds a total of 79.92 Bitcoins

By: PANews
2025/07/24 17:48

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Convano Co., Ltd.'s announcement, as of today, the company has completed two bitcoin purchases, with a cumulative amount of approximately 1.4 billion yen, totaling 79.92 bitcoins. The second purchase was executed after the board of directors' resolution on July 22, spending approximately 1 billion yen to purchase 57.29 bitcoins, with an average unit price of 17,454,084 yen per bitcoin. Convano (Tokyo Stock Exchange code: 6574) is a well-known nail salon operator in Japan.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto execs met with US lawmakers to discuss Bitcoin reserve, market structure bills

Crypto execs met with US lawmakers to discuss Bitcoin reserve, market structure bills

Lawmakers in the US House of Representatives and Senate met with cryptocurrency industry leaders in three separate roundtable events this week. Members of the US Congress met with key figures in the cryptocurrency industry to discuss issues and potential laws related to the establishment of a strategic Bitcoin reserve and a market structure.On Tuesday, a group of lawmakers that included Alaska Representative Nick Begich and Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno met with Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor and others in a roundtable event regarding the BITCOIN Act, a bill to establish a strategic Bitcoin (BTC) reserve. The discussion was hosted by the advocacy organization Digital Chamber and its affiliates, the Digital Power Network and Bitcoin Treasury Council.“Legislators and the executives at yesterday’s roundtable agree, there is a need [for] a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve law to ensure its longevity for America’s financial future,” Hailey Miller, director of government affairs and public policy at Digital Power Network, told Cointelegraph. “Most attendees are looking for next steps, which may mean including the SBR within the broader policy frameworks already advancing.“Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$110,808.17-3.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02388-4.89%
MAY
MAY$0.02989-3.58%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 03:30
Share
Why Investors Choose Pepeto As 2025’s Best Crypto: The Next Bitcoin Story

Why Investors Choose Pepeto As 2025’s Best Crypto: The Next Bitcoin Story

Desks still pass that story around because it’s proof that one coin can change everything. And the question that always […] The post Why Investors Choose Pepeto As 2025’s Best Crypto: The Next Bitcoin Story appeared first on Coindoo.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0017579+5.23%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002253+1.66%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 04:39
Share
Salesforce Pledges $15B to Expand AI Ecosystem in San Francisco

Salesforce Pledges $15B to Expand AI Ecosystem in San Francisco

TLDRs; Salesforce announces a $15 billion investment in San Francisco to expand AI development and workforce programs. The company will launch an AI Incubator Hub to support early-stage startups and nurture talent. Trailhead AI courses aim to upskill employees and the local community in cutting-edge technology. Benioff family donations now exceed $1 billion in Bay [...] The post Salesforce Pledges $15B to Expand AI Ecosystem in San Francisco appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08021-5.18%
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.005703-8.83%
Edge
EDGE$0.25969-6.72%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/14 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto execs met with US lawmakers to discuss Bitcoin reserve, market structure bills

Why Investors Choose Pepeto As 2025’s Best Crypto: The Next Bitcoin Story

Salesforce Pledges $15B to Expand AI Ecosystem in San Francisco

New California Law Stops Forced Liquidation of Unclaimed Cryptocurrencies

XRP ontploft 8% na $30 miljard instroom – is dit het begin van nieuwe bull fase?