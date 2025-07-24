Crypto Industry Calls on President Trump to Stop JPMorgan Chase from Imposing “Punishment Taxes” on Data Access

By: PANews
2025/07/24 17:07
PANews reported on July 24 that according to CoinDesk, ten major fintech and cryptocurrency industry associations wrote to US President Trump, urging him to stop JPMorgan Chase from charging high fees for access to customer bank data. The industry association warned that JPMorgan Chase's move could lead to the "debanking" of millions of Americans and threaten the popularity of stablecoins and self-hosted wallets. The letter pointed out that financial data belongs to the American people, not banks. The letter called on the White House to take action before July 29 to defend consumers' right to free access to bank data in order to maintain an environment for financial innovation.

