Lido’s share of the ETH staking market has dropped to 25%, a three-year low By: PANews 2025/07/24 16:55

TOM $0.000203 +1.50% ETH $3,932.95 -5.28%

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Tom Wan citing Dune data, Lido's share of the Ethereum staking market has dropped to 25%, the lowest point since March 2022.