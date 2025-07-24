Sky Rune continues to use staking rewards to repurchase SKY By: PANews 2025/07/24 16:33

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Ember’s monitoring, Rune, the co-founder of Sky (formerly MakerDAO), is using SKY staking rewards for repurchase operations. Half an hour ago, he received staking rewards, including 1.9 million USDS and 10.378 million SPK (total value of about 1.3 million US dollars), and transferred them to the repurchase address. Currently, Rune is repurchasing SKY tokens by selling SPK.