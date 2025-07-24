Huang Licheng closed his position of 1,229 ETH and lost $80,000. The long positions of ETH, PUMP and HYPE still had a floating loss of about $8.711 million By: PANews 2025/07/24 16:05

HYPE $38.04 -7.84% PUMP $0.003753 -9.52% AI $0.07967 -5.93% ETH $3,938.86 -5.04%

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Ai Yi’s monitoring, Huang Licheng closed 1,229 ETH positions in the past hour, with a loss of about $80,000. Currently, his long positions in ETH, PUMP and HYPE still have a floating loss of about $8.711 million.