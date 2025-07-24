GoPlus Launches 500 Million GPS Token Security Fund By: PANews 2025/07/24 16:03

PANews reported on July 24 that GoPlus announced the establishment of a 500 million GPS token security fund, which aims to transform Web3 security from cost to shared value by rewarding security contributions from users, developers and project parties. The fund is divided into a 400 million GPS token basic reward pool and a 100 million token bounty pool. Users can earn income by staking tokens, and contributors can receive up to 10,000 GPS tokens for submitting security reports. The fund supports innovations such as the development of decentralized security models and ensures long-term stable returns through dynamically replenished reward pools and transparent data.