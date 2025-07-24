Hong Kong Declares Unlicensed Stablecoin Promotions a Crime

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/24 14:20
Threshold
T$0.01261-5.75%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.8114+0.92%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.105-3.20%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$37.9-8.60%

Hong Kong will soon make it illegal to market unlicensed stablecoins to the public, as the city tightens controls ahead of the rollout of a long-anticipated regulatory framework.

The move comes as authorities seek to cool market euphoria and protect retail investors from hype and fraud in the digital asset space.

Eddie Yue, chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), issued a warning on Wednesday, just days before the city’s Stablecoins Ordinance comes into effect on Aug. 1.

In a blog post, he urged the public to remain cautious amid “frothy” market behavior and excessive excitement over stablecoins.

Dozens of Firms Eye Stablecoin Licenses Amid Tightening Rules

Yue said the new law will make it illegal to offer or actively promote fiat-referenced stablecoins, or FRS, to retail investors. However, this restriction applies only to those without a license from the HKMA.

“We urge the public to stay vigilant to avoid violating the law inadvertently,” he wrote, adding that some recent promotions have bordered on market manipulation or fraud.

The crackdown follows a surge of interest from companies seeking to tap into Hong Kong’s evolving Web3 ecosystem.

More than 40 firms have reached out to regulators in recent months. However, most of their proposals are still in the early stages and lack viable business plans.

Additionally, a few firms are reportedly still grappling with basic questions around risk management and technical capability.

Among the companies reportedly preparing applications are Ant Group, JD.com, Standard Chartered and Circle. In addition, several law firms told Chinese outlet Yicai that more clients are still finalizing their documents. These submissions are expected once the law officially takes effect.

Stablecoin Bill Sets Strict Rules on Backing, Licensing and Access

The stablecoin bill introduces a licensing regime that covers both issuers and service providers.

According to official guidance, only a limited number of licenses will be granted at first. In addition, unlicensed stablecoin offerings will be restricted to professional investors. The first approvals are expected to come later this year.

Yue warned that many applicants may be disappointed. “A mere announcement of intention to explore stablecoin-related business or digital assets is enough for some listed companies to grab headlines and send stock prices and trading volumes soaring,” he wrote. “Investors should remain calm and exercise independent judgment.”

Under the new rules, stablecoins must be fully backed by high-quality, liquid reserves in the same currency. These reserves can include cash, bank deposits or government bonds. Moreover, they must be held in trust, separated from company assets, and shielded from creditor claims in case of insolvency.

Global Momentum Builds for Stablecoin Regulation, HK Joins In

The crackdown comes as international regulators intensify their focus on stablecoins. Recently, the Bank for International Settlements highlighted the sector’s potential money laundering risks. In particular, it warned about vulnerabilities in cross-border use cases.

The US, meanwhile, passed landmark stablecoin legislation earlier this month under President Donald Trump’s administration, signaling a global shift toward formal oversight.

Hong Kong, which has positioned itself as a digital asset hub in Asia, has taken a cautious but proactive approach.

Yue said the HKMA is finalizing its supervisory and anti-money laundering guidelines. The authority expects to publish them by the end of July. While the final rules may see minor changes from earlier drafts, the regulator is still expected to take a tough stance on financial crime safeguards.

“Regulation is an art of balancing divergent objectives,” Yue wrote. “More stringent regulatory requirements will inevitably limit the room for stablecoin businesses to scale rapidly in the short term.”

To provide clarity on the application process, the HKMA will release an explanatory note next week outlining how it will accept and assess license applications.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.007013-4.14%
KIND
KIND$0.00084-23.16%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01613+25.42%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Share
EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

The post EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/CHF weakens for a second straight session as the euro struggles to recover post-Eurozone inflation data. Eurozone core inflation steady at 2.3%, headline CPI eases to 2.0% in August. SNB maintains a flexible policy outlook ahead of its September 25 decision, with no immediate need for easing. The Euro (EUR) trades under pressure against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Wednesday, with EUR/CHF extending losses for the second straight session as the common currency struggles to gain traction following Eurozone inflation data. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.9320 during the American session. The latest inflation data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone price growth remained broadly stable in August, reinforcing the European Central Bank’s (ECB) cautious stance on monetary policy. The Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose 2.3% YoY, in line with both forecasts and the previous month’s reading. On a monthly basis, core inflation increased by 0.3%, unchanged from July, highlighting persistent underlying price pressures in the bloc. Meanwhile, headline inflation eased to 2.0% YoY in August, down from 2.1% in July and slightly below expectations. On a monthly basis, prices rose just 0.1%, missing forecasts for a 0.2% increase and decelerating from July’s 0.2% rise. The inflation release follows last week’s ECB policy decision, where the central bank kept all three key interest rates unchanged and signaled that policy is likely at its terminal level. While officials acknowledged progress in bringing inflation down, they reiterated a cautious, data-dependent approach going forward, emphasizing the need to maintain restrictive conditions for an extended period to ensure price stability. On the Swiss side, disinflation appears to be deepening. The Producer and Import Price Index dropped 0.6% in August, marking a sharp 1.8% annual decline. Broader inflation remains…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009147-4.87%
CROSS
CROSS$0.12901-10.29%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.874-6.92%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:08
Share
Salesforce Pledges $15B to Expand AI Ecosystem in San Francisco

Salesforce Pledges $15B to Expand AI Ecosystem in San Francisco

TLDRs; Salesforce announces a $15 billion investment in San Francisco to expand AI development and workforce programs. The company will launch an AI Incubator Hub to support early-stage startups and nurture talent. Trailhead AI courses aim to upskill employees and the local community in cutting-edge technology. Benioff family donations now exceed $1 billion in Bay [...] The post Salesforce Pledges $15B to Expand AI Ecosystem in San Francisco appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.07881-5.72%
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.005756-8.09%
Edge
EDGE$0.26247-5.72%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/14 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

Salesforce Pledges $15B to Expand AI Ecosystem in San Francisco

New California Law Stops Forced Liquidation of Unclaimed Cryptocurrencies

XRP ontploft 8% na $30 miljard instroom – is dit het begin van nieuwe bull fase?