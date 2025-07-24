Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net outflow of $85.9628 million yesterday, continuing its net outflow for three consecutive days

PANews reported on July 24 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (July 23, Eastern Time) was US$85.9628 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$143 million. Currently, IBIT's total historical net inflow has reached US$57.116 billion.

The second is the Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF BTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$10.4887 million. The current total net inflow of BTC in history has reached US$1.655 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest daily net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a daily net outflow of US$227 million. Currently, FBTC's total historical net inflow has reached US$12.32 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$153.25 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) was 6.53%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.465 billion.