A whale sold 73.64 million PENGU in exchange for 3.13 million USDC, realizing a profit of 2.13 million US dollars By: PANews 2025/07/24 09:11

USDC $0.9991 -0.01% PENGU $0.024147 -6.27%

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale has sold 73.64 million PENGUs in exchange for 3.13 million USDC at a transaction price of $0.042, realizing a profit of $2.13 million. The whale purchased these PENGUs for 1 million USDC three months ago.