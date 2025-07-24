A whale deposited 3 million USDC into Hyperliquid and went long ETH 20 times By: PANews 2025/07/24 09:01

USDC $0.9992 --% ETH $3,984.15 -4.25%

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0x8F93 deposited 3 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a 20x leveraged ETH long position, holding 7,200 ETH (worth US$26.3 million).