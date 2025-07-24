James Wynn has suffered five consecutive liquidations, and his BTC and PEPE long orders have lost about $386,000 By: PANews 2025/07/24 09:21

BTC $111,145.56 -3.49% WYNN $0.0002689 -4.30% PEPE $0.00000728 -4.33%

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the whale James Wynn has suffered five consecutive liquidations. His long positions in BTC (40 times) and PEPE (10 times) have lost $385,729, and currently still have a floating loss of $137,000.