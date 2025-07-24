Two wallets suspected to belong to private equity investors sold a total of 1.25 billion PUMPs, with a loss of $1.19 million By: PANews 2025/07/24 09:14

PANews reported on July 24 that two wallets (suspected to be private equity investors) sold 1.25 billion PUMPs (worth $3.81 million) at a price of $0.00305 in the past two hours, resulting in a loss of $1.19 million.