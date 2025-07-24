A whale opened a short position of about 5,444 ETH, equivalent to about 19.82 million US dollars By: PANews 2025/07/24 09:21

ETH $3,975.03 -4.41%

PANews reported on July 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale "Set 10 Big Targets First" (@jasonleo) opened a short position of 5444.155 ETH, about 19.82 million US dollars, with an opening price of 3528.85 US dollars and a margin of 3.845 million US dollars.