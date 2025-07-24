Tron Inc. Announces It Will Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on July 24

By: PANews
2025/07/24 07:46

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Globenewswire, Tron Inc. (NASDAQ: TRON) announced that it will hold an opening bell ceremony at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York on July 24, Eastern Time, hosted by Justin Sun, TRON founder and global advisor of Tron Inc. This marks the company's official transformation into a technology company focusing on blockchain and digital asset innovation.

The company said that this bell ringing is not only an important milestone in the development of Tron Inc., but also highlights its long-term vision of driving shareholder value growth through innovation and strategic leadership. The company, formerly known as SRM Entertainment, is currently the listed company with the largest number of TRX tokens.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

