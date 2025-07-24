Burwick Law expands lawsuit against Pump.fun to include Solana and Jito executives as defendants

PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block, law firms Burwick Law and Wolf Popper have expanded the scope of the lawsuit against Pump.fun, naming the Solana Foundation, Solana Labs, Jito, and several senior figures in the Solana ecosystem as defendants, including the network's co-founders Anatoly Yakovenko and Raj Gokal. In the revised complaint filed on Wednesday, the two law firms filed RICO charges against Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana Foundation Executive Director Dan Albert, Chairman Lily Liu, and former Communications Director Austin Federa. Burwick Law wrote on the X platform: "From token design to fee extraction, to infrastructure maintenance and validator coordination-Solana Labs and Jito Labs were knowing and deliberate participants in the conduct involved. They were not bystanders to the fraud, but planners, beneficiaries, and accomplices of the fraud."

The law firm accused Pump.fun of violating multiple U.S. financial crime prevention regulations, failing to implement anti-money laundering and other measures, exposing the public to criminal risks, and assisting in the creation and promotion of bad tokens and violating trademark laws. The lawsuit pointed out that Pump.fun made a profit of $722.85 million from "illegal gambling business", and Jito Labs was accused of intercepting profitable transactions and transferring them to those who bribed the most.