Tether CEO: The company is planning to start business in the United States, focusing on the institutional market By: PANews 2025/07/24 07:08

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Bloomberg, after the passage of the landmark cryptocurrency legislation in the United States, Tether Holdings SA plans to resume operations in the United States, focusing on the U.S. institutional market. The company's CEO Paolo Ardoino said that Tether's domestic strategy in the United States will provide efficient stablecoins for payments, interbank settlements and transactions. Ardoino said that Tether is not interested in becoming a listed company, and as it plans to expand into the United States, it will continue to focus on emerging markets where it may have advantages over its competitors.