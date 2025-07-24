Trump's AI plan eases data center rules, strips federal DEI guidelines By: PANews 2025/07/24 02:20

WHITE $0.0002091 -0.57% TRUMP $6.23 -1.57% AI $0.08139 -4.02% HOUSE $0.006108 -2.76%

The White House on Wednesday released its plan to make the United States a global leader in artificial intelligence research and development.