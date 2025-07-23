US and EU close to 15% tariff agreement

PANews July 23 news, according to the Financial Times, the European Union and the United States are about to reach a trade agreement that will impose a 15% tariff on European imports, similar to the agreement Trump reached with Japan this week. Three people familiar with the matter said that Brussels may agree to so-called reciprocal tariffs to avoid the US president's threat to raise tariffs to 30% from August 1. The people familiar with the matter also said that the two sides will exempt tariffs on some products, including aircraft, spirits and medical equipment. People familiar with the matter said that they understood that the minimum tariff of 15% will include existing tariffs, and Brussels believes that the agreement essentially consolidates the status quo. The current 27.5% automobile tariff is expected to drop to 15%. These people also said that the EU will continue to prepare a retaliatory tariff plan that could be as high as 93 billion euros and a maximum tax rate of 30% in case no agreement is reached before August 1.

The floating profit of the “BTC ancient whale who high-profiled ETH swap” has exceeded 16.9 million US dollars

The floating profit of the “BTC ancient whale who high-profiled ETH swap” has exceeded 16.9 million US dollars

PANews reported on October 14 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, as BTC fell below $112,000, the floating profit of the "ancient BTC whale who switched to ETH in a high-profile manner" has exceeded $16.9 million.
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Glassnode: This round of crypto market sell-off is a leverage-driven event, not a large-scale market capitulation

Glassnode: This round of crypto market sell-off is a leverage-driven event, not a large-scale market capitulation

PANews reported on October 14th that Glassnode published an analysis stating that during the recent sell-off, over 90% of Bitcoin's supply was still profitable, with the majority of losses coming from top buyers. Unlike the FTX and Luna crashes (when less than 65% of the supply was profitable), this was not a large-scale market capitulation, but rather a structurally different, leverage-driven market event.
